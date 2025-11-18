SKIP THE MILK, RAISE A PINT FOR THE HOLIDAYS INSTEAD! GUINNESS AND LAST CRUMB DELIVER THE SEASON'S MOST ICONIC PAIRING

The collection features six cookies – three baked with the signature flavor of Guinness and three Last Crumb classics crafted to pair perfectly with your pint. Every flavor was chosen to bring out the best in the iconic stout from rich toffee and nostalgic sticky pudding to playful milkshake, banana cream, peanut butter, and birthday cake. When enjoyed alongside a pint, they're the kind of pairing that makes grown-ups believe in magic all over again.

Kicking things off with the cookies baked with the unforgettable flavor of Guinness:

Pub Cookie: This Guinness Chocolate Chip creation combines the roasted flavor of Guinness Draught with buttery toffee and dark chocolate.

Next up, Guinness is featuring three fan-favorite Last Crumb cookie flavors that pair perfectly with a pint:

The Barrel Roll: A banana cream pie masterpiece that captures chaotic ingenuity through velvety layered flavors of banana, white chocolate, and cream — crafted to complement the roasted depth and creamy smoothness of Guinness. A pairing built on texture as much as taste.

For this collaboration, we've brought classic Guinness advertising magic back to life on a special edition tin featuring some of the brand's most memorable characters. It's a tribute to the artistry that made Guinness more than just a beer, but a cultural icon – and a holiday collectible to hold onto long after the cookies (and tinsel) are gone.

"We've always believed the best part of the holidays isn't what's on the table but who's around it," said Karissa Downer, Director, Guinness. "Partnering with Last Crumb lets us turn that idea into something everyone can share – a pint, a cookie and a holiday celebration that's full of flavor. Together, we've created a new kind of holiday ritual, one that's all about enjoying something special with your friends and family."

The first Guinness x Last Crumb Holiday Cookie Drop lands soon — available now for pre-order at lastcrumb.com/products/last-crumb-x-guinness for $120, with nationwide shipping beginning November 24. Each order includes six handcrafted cookies, a collectible holiday tin, and two 16 oz Guinness glasses. To enjoy Guinness alongside the collection, visit guinness.com/wheretobuy to find retailers near you. And if you miss the pre-order window, don't worry – two more restocks are scheduled for December 2 and December 16. Turns out, good things still come to those who wait — but be sure to grab the collection while you can, because it won't be around for long.

Derek Jaeger, Last Crumb Founder said, "This is easily one of the top collabs we've ever worked on. Guinness has such a great flavor profile to use as a base for cookies, we immediately knew one flavor would not do the collaboration justice. We set out to create three iconic flavors, using different ingredients that pair exceptionally with Guinness. From dark chocolate, to raspberries, to dates and toffee, we wanted to create an unique experience with each cookie. Every bite can also be accentuated with a cold Guinness, and that is exactly how we recommend the cookies be enjoyed!"

MORE WAYS TO RAISE A PINT THIS SEASON

Throughout the holidays, Guinness is finding new ways for people to share The Most Wonderful Pint of the Year.

The Guinness Holiday Pop-Up – Guinness is making it snow in Vegas this December with a magical holiday pop-up! For two nights only on December 5th and 6th, adults (21+) can step inside the brand's tiny pub, "The Chilly Toucan" to enjoy tiny pints that pair with tiny cookies from the Guinness x Last Crumb collection.

– Guinness is making it snow in Vegas this December with a magical holiday pop-up! For two nights only on December 5th and 6th, adults (21+) can step inside the brand's tiny pub, "The Chilly Toucan" to enjoy tiny pints that pair with tiny cookies from the Guinness x Last Crumb collection. Guinness Gives Back Fund – Guinness is proud to support the communities who have long supported us. This holiday season, for every virtual pint "poured" at spiritspromos.diageoplatform.com/guinness/givesback , Guinness will donate $1 — up to $25,000 — to support the James Beard Foundation and its mission to build a stronger, more inclusive food and beverage industry.

– Guinness is proud to support the communities who have long supported us. This holiday season, for every virtual pint "poured" at , Guinness will donate $1 — up to $25,000 — to support the James Beard Foundation and its mission to build a stronger, more inclusive food and beverage industry. Limited-Edition Holiday Can – Guinness Draught 8-packs will feature an illustrated homage to St. James's Gate — the home of Guinness — filled with hidden nods to the people and places that make every pint special. Available nationwide for a limited time, it's a keepsake that captures the magic of where it all began.

– Guinness Draught 8-packs will feature an illustrated homage to St. James's Gate — the home of Guinness — filled with hidden nods to the people and places that make every pint special. Available nationwide for a limited time, it's a keepsake that captures the magic of where it all began. "The Most Wonderful Pint of the Year" TVC – Returning to screens for another season, Guinness's holiday ad transforms a perfectly poured pint into a glowing snow globe – capturing the warmth and connection that make it, well, the Most Wonderful Pint of the Year.

– Returning to screens for another season, Guinness's holiday ad transforms a perfectly poured pint into a glowing snow globe – capturing the warmth and connection that make it, well, the Most Wonderful Pint of the Year. From Baltimore to Chicago, the Guinness Open Gate Breweries are keeping the season bright with festive experiences, exclusive releases, and plenty of reasons to raise a glass together. Both breweries kick off on Black Friday with seasonal décor, special deals, and limited-edition beer drops. Guests can enjoy "Festive Flights" – four holiday beers paired with fresh-baked goods – plus live music and shopping featuring local vendors. Each brewery will close out the year with a Mystery Beer Release on New Year's Eve. To explore events or purchase tickets, visit Guinness Open Gate Brewery Baltimore or Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago .



As you celebrate the season with those who matter most, Guinness is here to make every moment feel a little more special. Please remember to drink responsibly, and follow @GuinnessUS for the latest updates.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com .

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Last Crumb:

LA-born and now proudly NY-based, Last Crumb is the cult-favorite luxury cookie brand that launched in 2021 with weekly, limited-edition drops and an unapologetically bold approach to flavor and quality. Each cookie is crafted through a meticulous three-day process, using only the finest ingredients and a no-shortcuts philosophy rooted in Michelin-level precision. Known for its obsessive attention to detail and decadent, one of a kind recipes, Last Crumb continues to redefine what a luxury dessert can be.

