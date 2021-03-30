Skip the pranks and join Collective[i] for a quick-witted line-up of comedians, writers, business leaders, and academics in our Forecast speaker series on April 1

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April is national humor month, and Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, is celebrating with a virtual event to explore the ways in which leaders can bring success to their business and employees — inside and outside the workplace — by dialing up humor in their daily lives.

Today the company announced a stellar lineup of comedians, writers, business leaders, and academics to be featured in a special session of Collective[i] Forecast.

Collective[i] Forecast is a series of live, virtual events that feature the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Speakers include:

Joy Behar , Emmy Award-winning co-host of ABC's "The View"

, Emmy Award-winning co-host of ABC's "The View" Dick Costolo , Co-managing Partner, 01 Advisors & Former CEO, Twitter

, Co-managing Partner, 01 Advisors & Former CEO, Twitter John Hamburg , Screenwriter, Film Director, & Producer

, Screenwriter, Film Director, & Producer Jennifer Aaker , General Atlantic Professor, Stanford Graduate School of Business & co-author, Humor, Seriously

, General Atlantic Professor, Stanford Graduate School of Business & co-author, Humor, Seriously Naomi Bagdonas , Lecturer, Stanford Graduate School of Business & co-author, Humor, Seriously

This special session of Collective[i] Forecast will take place on April Fools' Day 2021. And no, this press release is not a prank.

On April 1, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. E.T., the speakers — led by Collective[i] co-Founder, Heidi Messer — will explore the topic: "The power of humor in work and life."

The discussion will highlight the role of humor as a tool for success, be it in sales as a means to build trust and relationships, in business to encourage and manage the risk taking that drives innovation, and/or in life to help us cope with and recover from challenging circumstances. The discussion will also draw on research from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, which has been widely published in outlets such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

To learn more about this special session of Collective[i] Forecast, visit: https://bit.ly/3d1CrT2

Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] ® is the world's first network designed to superpower sales, working with multidimensional companies around the globe to amplify the impact of sales professionals on the ground, layering in data from years of sales transactions, current market data, and ongoing team activities to create real-time, probabilistic recommendations that help teams engage, optimize, and close multithreaded sales deals.

Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Collective[i]

Related Links

collectivei.com

