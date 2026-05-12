Skip the Stress This Graduation Season with $40 Off Corner Bakery Catering

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As graduation celebrations begin across the country, Corner Bakery Cafe is helping families celebrate with less stress through a limited-time catering offer designed for graduation parties, family gatherings, and celebrations of all sizes.

Throughout May, guests can receive $40 off catering orders of $300 or more, making it easier to serve fresh, crowd-pleasing favorites during one of the busiest celebration seasons of the year.

Corner Bakery Cafe catering makes graduation gatherings easier with fresh breakfast, lunch, dessert, and catering bundles designed for groups of all sizes.

"Graduation season is all about bringing people together to celebrate important milestones," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "Whether families are hosting a morning brunch, afternoon lunch, or evening gathering, we make hosting seamless so people can spend less time worrying about the details and more time celebrating together."

Corner Bakery Cafe's catering menu features a variety of fresh, crowd-pleasing favorites, including:

Assorted breakfast trays and fresh-baked pastries

Signature sandwiches and panini trays

Fresh salads and soups

Hot pasta dishes

Sweet treats and beverage packages

The limited-time catering offer is available throughout May at participating locations. To place a catering order or learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For over 30 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been neighborhood favorites. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family, and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe