Skip the TCC Code: File 941s Faster with ezPaycheck Add-On

October 31 is Coming—Stay Compliant with the New e941 Add-On

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com wants to remind SMBs and CPAs to get ahead of tax season stress with the new 941 e-filing add-feature for the October 31, third quarterdeadline . Another great reason to efile this quarter using ezPaycheck as that we are currently offering the 2025 version at $139.00 a $30.00 discount.

"With the e941 add-on feature, clients don't need a TCC code and now have a secure and convenient way to upload 940 and 941 forms for quarterly IRS reporting." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com

This addition to ezPaycheck makes it possible to efile Form 941 without a TCC code! By simplifying compliance and reducing costly errors, the feature helps employers focus on growing their business instead of getting buried in tax forms.

For those filings, the charge is determined by each form sent starting at $5.95 but rapidly decreasing in cost. Consumers can monitor their submissions here. Clients can see the status of submissions and any possible errors that may have occurred.

Customers can easily visit our website to download ezPaycheck payroll software . The download includes the full version of the program along with a pre-loaded sample database, allowing new users to explore all of ezPaycheck's powerful features—such as its intuitive graphical interface—without the hassle of entering data from scratch.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods.

Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

Supports multiple account within a single installation at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately. Download and test it today at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

At Halfpricesoft.com, our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses across the U.S. with affordable, trusted software solutions. For over 20 years, we have simplified payroll, accounting, tax filing, and business management—helping thousands of companies save time, reduce costs, and stay compliant with confidence.

