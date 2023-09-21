Skipper's Booking Engine is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Hotels can streamline direct room distribution on their websites by integrating Skipper's Booking Engine with OHIP, Oracle's newest distribution API.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipper, a provider of hotel reservations software and a proud member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced their industry leading Booking Engine is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with OPERA Cloud and OPERA v5.5 Platforms and above via Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) . Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Skipper Booking Engine easily integrates into the hotels website and enables guests to book directly through a highly configurable booking experience. By partnering with Oracle Hospitality and Skipper, hotels can simplify their room distribution tech stack, maintain channel connectivity, and reduce operational complexity. This solution is available to all OPERA Cloud Platform, and OPERA v5.5 customers and above.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"Hotels are at an inflection point and deserve better technology when selling their offerings to guests. OHIP paired with Skipper is an easy transition from legacy systems to modern capabilities for shopping direct from the Property Management System. By reducing cost and complexity, hotels and their guests will benefit from a more streamlined approach," says Jason Shames, CEO, Skipper. "Skipper's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the Skipper Booking Engine. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

John Sheedy, Managing Direct and General Manager at Troutbeck, a 250 acre estate hotel in the Hudson Valley, shared a similar sentiment: "We've been thrilled to consolidate distribution at Troutbeck under OPERA and Skipper through OHIP. It has helped us simplify our tech stack and reduce costs, while Skipper's booking engine has delivered a better online reservation experience to our guests."

About Skipper

Skipper is a hotel & resort reservation platform that makes it easy for the guest to book everything a hotel has to sell: rooms, dining, and more. Skipper increases booking conversion rates by keeping the guest on the marketing website throughout the transaction and allows guests to pay with digital wallets. Implementation is as easy as inserting a few lines of code on the hotel's website. To learn more about Skipper, visit: https://skipperhospitality.com/

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Skipper Media Contact:

Cole Maritz. [email protected].

SOURCE Skipper