Skipstone Opens Sustainable Estate Winery in Alexander Valley

New Facility Anticipated to Achieve LEED Platinum Certification at Longest-Tenured CCOF-Certified Organic Vineyard in the Appellation

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- skipstone has opened its new estate winery in Alexander Valley, marking a major milestone for the family-owned estate as it celebrates more than 25 years of environmentally responsible farming. Located within the pending Pocket Peak AVA, the winery brings organic vineyard farming, precision winemaking, and hospitality together on the estate for the first time.

Skipstone's New Estate Winery in the Alexander Valley Skipstone's New Winery Offers Stunning Vineyard Views

The new winery—anticipated to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest standard for sustainable building design—reflects Skipstone's longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and thoughtful land management.

"This winery represents the culmination of a vision that began more than 25 years ago," said Fahri Diner, founder and proprietor of Skipstone. "From the beginning, sustainability has guided every decision we've made on the estate. With the winery now complete, we can share the full Skipstone story—from soil to bottle—with visitors."

Sustainability has been a defining principle at Skipstone since its founding. The estate has been CCOF-certified organic since 2008, making it the longest-tenured CCOF-certified vineyard in Alexander Valley. Vineyard Manager Juan Alcantara oversees regenerative farming practices that include biodynamic methods, native cover crops, homemade biochar, and low-till cultivation designed to improve soil health and promote biodiversity.

Across the 200-acre property, sheep grazing, raptor perches, owl and bluebird boxes, and habitat corridors support a thriving ecosystem. These practices reflect the estate's holistic philosophy that long-term soil health benefits the entire agricultural system—from the vineyard to the wines it produces.

"Skipstone was an early adopter of certified organic vineyard farming when far fewer vineyards had made that commitment," said April Vasquez, Chief Certification Officer at CCOF. "Their long-standing dedication to organic practices and biodiversity has made Skipstone a model for sustainable viticulture in Sonoma County."

The winery itself was designed to blend seamlessly into its natural surroundings. Built with estate stone and reclaimed wood milled on site, the facility incorporates energy-efficient systems and draws 100 percent of its electricity from a 225-kW solar array. A living green roof enhances insulation while supporting biodiversity.

Much of the winery's 7,700 square feet of production space is built underground, helping maintain stable temperatures and reduce energy consumption. Above, a light-filled hospitality level opens onto sweeping views of the estate's amphitheater-like vineyards in the hills of Alexander Valley.

The facility supports precision, small-lot winemaking led by Winemaker Laura Jones, formerly of Aubert Wines and Cliff Lede Vineyards, in collaboration with renowned consulting winemaker Philippe Melka, who has worked with Skipstone since 2006.

Skipstone offers private seated tastings by appointment, featuring four wines paired with seasonal bites sourced from the estate's culinary gardens and local purveyors. Guests can enjoy tastings indoors or on the wraparound patio overlooking the vineyards.

With the opening of the winery, Skipstone plans to expand its hospitality programming to include wine dinners, cycling events, communal brunches, and other immersive experiences that highlight the estate's wines and sustainable farming philosophy.

ABOUT SKIPSTONE

Founded by Fahri Diner in 2001, Skipstone produces limited-edition Bordeaux-style wines from its certified-organic estate in Alexander Valley. The 200-acre property includes a 27-acre vineyard, olive orchards, a state-of-the-art winery, and the Residence at Skipstone—an exclusive five-bedroom estate available for overnight stays. Tastings are offered daily by appointment. For more information, visit www.skipstonewines.com.

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Charlotte Milan Delbridge

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SOURCE Skipstone