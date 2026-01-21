Skiptown Signs First Two Franchise Agreements, Fueled by Growing Demand for Modern, Tech-Enabled Pup Care

Dog Care Franchise Adds New Leadership, Targets 20 Franchise Deals in 2026, and Advances National Expansion Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiptown, the modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise, has officially announced its very first franchise agreement. The multi-unit agreement in the Charlotte area, home to the brand's flagship corporate location, marks a major milestone in the brand's national expansion strategy. As demand for high-quality, trustworthy pet care continues to surge, Skiptown is offering entrepreneurs a ground-floor opportunity to enter the rapidly growing $150 billion pet care industry with its all-inclusive model offering daycare, full-service grooming, bathing, boarding, and dog walking.

With early franchising momentum, Skiptown has set clear growth goals, targeting 20 new franchise agreements this year, and aiming to open one of the units under the first multi-unit agreement. Additional expansion efforts will focus on high-growth, pet-forward markets, including Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Georgia, where demand for premium, community-driven pup care experiences continue to rise.

"The demand for reliable, high-quality pet care has never been stronger, driven by record pet ownership, lifestyle shifts, and evolving expectations from today's pet parents," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Skiptown. "Skiptown is meeting that demand with a modern concept that blends technology, experience, and community, while creating long-term opportunities for franchise partners."

To support its national expansion, Skiptown has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Trevor Robinson as Head of Franchise Development. Robinson brings more than two decades of experience in franchising, where he played a key role in driving franchise growth and supporting operators across the system. A former multi-unit franchisee himself across two different concepts, Robinson brings a franchisee-first mindset to Skiptown's development strategy.

In his role, Robinson will lead franchisee recruitment, market expansion, and development strategy as the brand scales nationwide. Outside of work, Robinson and his family foster dogs, underscoring his personal passion for pet care and alignment with the Skiptown mission of creating exceptional care experiences for pups and the people who love them.

"What drew me to Skiptown was their authentic passion for pups and their people," said Robinson. "That mission is backed by a tech-forward platform, diversified revenue streams, and a strong system that creates an opportunity for franchise partners entering a resilient and growing category."

Brand Benefits:

Proprietary Technology Stack – At the core of the Skiptown concept is a robust technology stack built to enhance both the pup parent and franchisee experience. Pup parents enjoy consistent communication, seamless check-ins, and real-time updates, while franchisees benefit from increased operational efficiencies and tools designed to support multi-unit growth.





Multiple Revenue Streams – Skiptown locations are designed as all-in-one destinations, offering diversified revenue streams including daycare, grooming, boarding, walking, and the brand's newly launched PupCare Plan, a bathing and grooming membership program. This multi-channel approach and membership model provide franchisees with consistent, recurring revenue by reducing reliance on any single service.





Scalable Model – Skiptown is built for growth, with a scalable model that allows franchisees to expand efficiently across multiple locations while maintaining brand consistency and operational excellence.





Growing Demand - Demand for high-quality, trustworthy dog care continues to accelerate nationwide. Skiptown's model is built to meet this rising demand, as demonstrated in corporate locations in Charlotte, Atlanta, and Denver, where newly added availability has been quickly absorbed as pet parents seek reliable, premium care solutions.

With a scalable model, recurring revenue potential, and a category that continues to outperform, Skiptown is emerging as a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise partners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand.

For more information about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

About Skiptown

Skiptown is a modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise and the ultimate destination for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and plans for continued expansion across the United States. The brand provides a safe, engaging environment for dogs with off-leash indoor and outdoor turfed parks, daycare, overnight boarding, and grooming, all supported by an expertly trained team and a user-friendly mobile app. With a scalable business model, recurring revenue potential, and the rapidly growing pet care industry, Skiptown is a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise partners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand. To learn more about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

Contact: Liam Johnson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Skiptown