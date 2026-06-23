Skiptown Signs Five-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand Across Colorado

Skiptown Member to Bring Tech-Enabled Dog Care Concept to Communities Across the State

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiptown, the modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise, is expanding its Colorado presence with the signing of a new five-unit franchise agreement. The first location is set to open in the Denver metro area, building on the brand's existing presence in the state.

Skiptown

The new locations will be owned and operated by a Colorado-based entrepreneur who first experienced Skiptown as a member. After initially being drawn in by the brand's welcoming, pet-friendly atmosphere and focus on pup socialization, he became interested in the franchise opportunity after learning more about the sophisticated, tech-driven operations powering the business model.

With a background in sales, business development and the broader pet industry, the new franchise partner is well-positioned to drive the growth of these new locations. The five-unit agreement reflects the continued demand for Skiptown's unique blend of dog care, technology and community-driven hospitality, as well as the franchise partner's belief in the brand's ability to deliver high-quality customer experience while supporting long-term growth in the Denver market.

"This new franchise agreement is especially meaningful because it comes from a loyal Skiptown member who understands the value we bring to both pups and their people," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Skiptown. "Colorado pet parents are incredibly dedicated to their dogs, and we are thrilled to expand our best-in-class services across the state. We look forward to providing a premium experience designed to keep pups healthy and happy, while offering their pet parents true peace of mind."

From hiking trails and dog parks to pet-friendly patios and outdoor breweries, dogs are deeply woven into daily life for many Colorado residents. That active, pet-friendly culture paired with the $158+ billion pet care industry makes Colorado a natural next step for Skiptown's growth as more pet parents look for places that support their dogs' care, socialization and enrichment.

"As we continue growing through franchising, our focus is on finding partners who can build strong local roots while scaling thoughtfully across a market," said Trevor Robinson, Head of Franchise Development at Skiptown. "Colorado offers a strong combination of pet-friendly communities, active lifestyles and demand for differentiated dog care experiences. With this five-unit commitment, Skiptown is well-positioned to continue expanding across the state with a multi-unit strategy."

Skiptown stands out by bringing multiple pet care and lifestyle services together under one roof, creating a destination designed for both pups and their parents. The brand combines dog daycare, boarding, bathing, grooming, and walking with a tech-enabled experience that makes booking, check-in, and communication more seamless for pet parents. By blending trusted care with hospitality, consistency, and convenience, Skiptown offers a modern alternative to traditional dog daycare and boarding facilities.

For more information about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit https://skiptown.io/franchising/

About Skiptown

Skiptown is a modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise and the ultimate destination for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and plans for continued expansion across the United States. The brand provides a safe, engaging environment for dogs with daycare, overnight boarding, walking, bathing and grooming, all supported by an expertly trained team and a user-friendly mobile app. With a scalable business model, recurring revenue potential, and the rapidly growing pet care industry, Skiptown is a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise partners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand. To learn more about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

Contact: Liam Johnson, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Skiptown