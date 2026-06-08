Skiptown Unleashes the Love This June with Month Long Pride Celebrations

The Spot for Pups & Their People is Hosting Themed Events, Photo Experiences, Specialty Cocktails and Community Partnerships Supporting Local LGBTQ+ Organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Skiptown, the all-in-one dog care and social destination for pups and their people, is turning up the color, connection and joy with "Love Unleashed", a month-long Pride celebration inspired by the unconditional love dogs give every day.

Running throughout June at Skiptown locations in Atlanta, Charlotte and Denver, Love Unleashed invites pups and their people to celebrate individuality, community and belonging through special events, exclusive experiences and meaningful partnerships that give back to local LGBTQ+ organizations.

"Pups are the best allies"

At Skiptown, every dog is welcome exactly as they are! As an all-in-one destination for pups and their people, Skiptown offers daycare, boarding, full service grooming & bathing and a private indoor and outdoor off leash park and bar where dogs and their owners can play, connect and build community together. Love Unleashed extends that same spirit to the people who love them.

"Dogs have an incredible ability to bring people together and love without conditions. They don't see differences in race, background, identity, or who you love; they simply offer acceptance," said Kristen Risby, Head of Marketing & Communications at Skiptown. "That spirit is at the heart of everything we do. We're proud to be a place where every person and every pup feels welcomed, valued, and celebrated. Throughout Pride Month, we're excited to create even more opportunities for connection, joy, and community."

Throughout the month, guests can enjoy themed events, Pride inspired photo enrichments, limited time drink specials and exclusive merchandise, all designed to create memorable moments and strengthen community connections.

Highlights include:

Paws Up for Pride , a special Pride themed photo enrichment available throughout June available at all locations

, a special Pride themed photo enrichment available throughout June available at all locations Pink Pony Pup , a limited time specialty cocktail or N/A beverage available at Skiptown bars

, a limited time specialty cocktail or N/A beverage available at Skiptown bars Exclusive Love Unleashed merchandise , including commemorative hats

, including commemorative hats Pride themed events and social gatherings for members and guests

for members and guests Shareable photo opportunities and park activations throughout the month

As part of the campaign, Skiptown is partnering with local LGBTQ+ organizations in each market, including Time Out Youth in Charlotte, Lost and Found Youth in Atlanta and The Center on Colfax in Denver.

100% of proceeds from the Paws Up for Pride photo enrichment will be donated to local nonprofit partners. A portion of sales from Love Unleashed hat purchases will also support these organizations and their work serving LGBTQ+ youth and communities.

Love Unleashed builds on Skiptown's mission of creating a space where pups and their people can play, socialize, and build meaningful relationships. The campaign also gives members even more reasons to visit throughout the month with new experiences, social opportunities and community focused events.

"Whether you're stopping by for a drink, bringing your pup for daycare, joining an event or simply spending time with friends, we want everyone who walks through our doors to feel like they belong," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Skiptown. "Pride is about celebrating people for who they are, and that's something we can all learn from our dogs."

For more information, visit Skiptown's website or follow Skiptown on social media for event announcements and updates throughout the month: Skiptown: Dog Daycare, Boarding, Grooming, Bar & Park

About Skiptown

Skiptown is a modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise and the ultimate destination for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and plans for continued expansion across the United States. The brand provides a safe, engaging environment for dogs with off-leash indoor and outdoor turfed parks, daycare, overnight boarding, walking, and grooming, all supported by an expertly trained team and a user-friendly mobile app. With a scalable business model, recurring revenue potential, and the rapidly growing pet care industry, Skiptown is a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise partners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand. To learn more about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

Contact: Liam Johnson, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Skiptown