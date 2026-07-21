Skiptown Maintains Midyear Growth with Continued Franchise Development Momentum

Pet Care Brand Surpasses 8,000 Memberships and Signs Additional Multi-Unit Agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiptown, the modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise, continued its strong growth trajectory in the second quarter of 2026, reporting 23% year-over-year revenue growth and achieving the strongest month in the company's history this past June. The record-setting quarter was fueled by ongoing demand across pet services and system upgrades that strengthen recurring revenue.

Skiptown

Following the signing of its first multi-unit franchise agreement earlier this year in Charlotte, Skiptown has expanded its franchise footprint with the signing of its first Colorado franchisee who will develop five locations throughout the Denver-Metro area. After years as a loyal Skiptown member, the franchisee's firsthand experience with the brand sparked the inspiration to invest and share the same high-quality service to new communities.

While Skiptown introduced The Clean Pup Plan in Q1, the brand also overhauled its VIP membership to deliver greater value by combining daycare, boarding, grooming, and social benefits into a single offering. Following a redesign that increased visibility across its locations, The Clean Pup Plan saw a 110% increase in membership conversions. Across all membership offerings, Skiptown now has more than 8,000 active members, with additional enhancements planned throughout the remainder of the year.

"The momentum we're seeing across the business reinforces that pet parents are looking for a more modern, connected pet care experience," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Skiptown. "We're growing our Skiptown Club, expanding our franchise pipeline, and continuing to invest in the technology that powers a seamless experience for members and guests and supports long-term success for our franchisees."

The brand also deepened its community impact during Q2 through Love Unleashed, its month-long Pride celebration across Charlotte, Denver, and Atlanta. The campaign brought together themed events, local nonprofit partnerships, and inclusive experiences that celebrated the LGBTQ+ community while creating meaningful connections for members and their pups. Highlights included drag brunches and performances, community celebrations, specialty beverages, limited-edition merchandise, and Pride-themed photo enrichments. Skiptown partnered with local organizations—including Time Out Youth in Charlotte, The Center on Colfax in Denver, and Lost-n-Found Youth in Atlanta—with 100% of net proceeds from its Paws Up for Pride photo enrichment donated to support their missions, reinforcing the brand's commitment to creating welcoming spaces for every pup, pet parent, and community member.

As Skiptown continues to grow, the company is expanding the capabilities of SkipOS, its proprietary technology platform, to create a more seamless experience for pet parents while equipping franchisees with data-driven tools to operate more efficiently and grow their businesses.

Recent enhancements include:

A streamlined digital onboarding experience that allows new customers to create an account, build their dog's profile, and book their first daycare visit online before downloading the Skiptown app. The update has resulted in a 25% increase in new account creation and twice as many new households booking their first daycare appointment.

that allows new customers to create an account, build their dog's profile, and book their first daycare visit online before downloading the Skiptown app. The update has resulted in a and An enhanced in-app Skiptown Club experience , making it easier for customers to explore plans, compare benefits, and understand the value of each offering.

, making it easier for customers to explore plans, compare benefits, and understand the value of each offering. A reimagined VIP Plan that now delivers more than double the value of its monthly cost, with expanded benefits spanning daycare, boarding, grooming, bathing, dog walking, and Bar & Park access.

that now delivers more than double the value of its monthly cost, with expanded benefits spanning daycare, boarding, grooming, bathing, dog walking, and Bar & Park access. New grooming and bathing capacity dashboards that provide franchise teams with real-time forecasting and booking insights, helping optimize staffing, maximize appointment availability, and support continued revenue growth.

that provide franchise teams with real-time forecasting and booking insights, helping optimize staffing, maximize appointment availability, and support continued revenue growth. An AI-powered website chatbot, launched in partnership with SOCi, providing faster answers to customer questions and helping pet parents quickly find the information they need.

Industry Recognition:

Skiptown's thought leadership was on display at the Franchise Growth & Marketing Conference in Atlanta, where CEO Mike Rotondo and Head of Marketing & Communications Kristen Risby were invited to speak. Hosted by the International Franchise Association and Franchise Update Media, the conference brought together hundreds of franchise professionals. Rotondo and Risby shared Skiptown's approach to building omnichannel customer experiences and driving franchisee profitability, reinforcing the brand's position as an emerging leader in franchise innovation.

"We're always looking for ways to enhance every touchpoint of the customer experience," said Kristen Risby, Head of Marketing and Communications at Skiptown. "Whether it's expanding the value of our membership plans, simplifying the onboarding process, or introducing tools that help our team operate more efficiently, these enhancements allow us to create the best experience for our customers."

Following another record-breaking quarter, Skiptown continues to strengthen its position as an innovator in the pet care industry through technology enhancements, franchise expansion, and customer-focused initiatives. As the brand grows its national footprint and invests in scalable systems, Skiptown remains well-positioned for growth throughout 2026 and beyond.

For more information about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit https://skiptown.io/franchising/

About Skiptown

Skiptown is a modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise and the ultimate destination for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and plans for continued expansion across the United States. The brand provides a safe, engaging environment for dogs with daycare, overnight boarding, walking, bathing and grooming, all supported by an expertly trained team and a user-friendly mobile app. With a scalable business model, recurring revenue potential, and the rapidly growing pet care industry, Skiptown is a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise partners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand. To learn more about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

Contact: Sarah Bittinger | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Skiptown