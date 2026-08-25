Longtime Members Turned Franchise Owners Set to Open First of Two Locations as Skiptown Comes Off Record-Breaking Quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiptown, the modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise, is deepening its roots in its hometown market with a major milestone with its first franchisees, who have officially signed a lease for their first location. The new location, located at 10301 Feldfarm Lane, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210 in Charlotte's Pineville area, is the first of two planned under the franchise agreement signed earlier this year, and is on track to open in early 2027.

Skiptown’s First Franchisee Group Signs Lease Agreement in Pineville, North Carolina

The new locations will be owned and operated by Chris Tkatch and Bo Fender, two Charlotte-based business professionals who first came to Skiptown as members before becoming franchise owners. Having started his first business when he was twelve years old as a landscaper, Tkatch brings a strong business background in sales, project management and finance, possessing a B.S in Welding Engineering alongside an MBA and Master of Finance, while Fender boasts over a decade of experience in civil engineering and the structural steel industry, alongside his role as a Senior Estimator. The two met through work and quickly discovered a shared passion for their pups and for Skiptown, laying the foundation for a steadfast partnership.

"Dogs are such an important part of our families, and we want every person who trusts us with their pup to feel confident they're in good hands," said Tkatch. "For us, bringing Skiptown to more of Charlotte is about creating a place where dogs are genuinely cared for and their parents feel just as welcomed."

Their decision to franchise was personal as much as professional. Fender has been a Skiptown member since 2020, while Tkatch's path to franchising was shaped by adopting his dog, Jett. The duo believes that Skiptown stands out by bringing multiple pet care and lifestyle services together under one roof, creating a destination designed for both pups and their parents.

Tkatch's path to franchise ownership also reflects Skiptown's commitment to those who serve their communities. Because his wife works as a first responder in local healthcare, Tkatch received a 50% discount on his franchise fee through Skiptown's first responder and veteran discount program, which is an offer the brand extends to all first responders and veterans who become franchise owners.

"As a Skiptown member since 2020, I saw firsthand what made the experience different, from how genuinely excited the team was to see your dog to the passion behind the brand," said Fender. "Going from a longtime customer to helping grow Skiptown in the city where it all started is incredibly meaningful. We believed in what the brand was building long before we ever considered becoming franchisees, and now we have the opportunity to be part of its next chapter in Charlotte."

The agreement builds on a strong stretch for Skiptown system wide. The brand reported 23% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026 and notched its strongest month in company history this past June, while its membership base has grown to more than 8,000 active members across its three corporate locations.

"It's exciting to see our first franchise owners sign their first lease and take this next step toward their opening," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Skiptown. "It's been a strong year for our brand, and we're looking forward to keeping that momentum going as Chris and Bo bring Skiptown to Pineville."

Tkatch and Fender see this agreement as the start of a broader push into the region, with plans to continue growing in the years ahead. Central to that growth is Skiptown's model, which combines dog daycare, boarding, bathing, grooming, and walking with a tech-enabled experience that makes booking, check-in, and communication more seamless for pet parents. This blend of trusted care with hospitality, consistency, and convenience gives Skiptown a modern edge over traditional dog daycare and boarding facilities.

For more information about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit https://skiptown.io/franchising/

About Skiptown

Skiptown is a modern, tech-enabled dog care franchise and the ultimate destination for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and plans for continued expansion across the United States. The brand provides a safe, engaging environment for dogs with daycare, overnight boarding, walking, bathing and grooming, all supported by an expertly trained team and a user-friendly mobile app. With a scalable business model, recurring revenue potential, and the rapidly growing pet care industry, Skiptown is a compelling long-term opportunity for franchise owners seeking to invest in a future-forward brand. To learn more about Skiptown and its franchise opportunities, visit skiptown.io.

Contact: Marissa Rotolo, Franchise Elevator PR, (630) 207- 8922, [email protected]

SOURCE Skiptown