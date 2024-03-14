Skit.ai Launches New Multichannel Offerings for the Debt Collections Industry

The suite of Generative AI-powered, self-service solutions includes voice, chat, email, and text automation to accelerate collections and enhance consumer experiences

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions for the accounts receivables industry, announced today the launch of an innovative suite of multichannel, self-service offerings aimed at enhancing debt collection processes and elevating consumer experiences. The company has introduced a comprehensive range of Generative AI-powered solutions across voice, chat, email, and text communications.

Designed to cater to consumer preferences through multiple digital self-service channels, Skit.ai's latest offerings aim to simplify and accelerate the collections process and improve consumer engagement. Leveraging large language models and industry-leading AI technology, Skit.ai ensures more efficient, fully compliant, multichannel interactions with consumers.

"Following the success of our Voice AI solution in the collections industry, we've received many requests for additional channels in our product lineup. We are thrilled to unveil a new, unified multichannel platform to our current and future customers," said Sourabh Gupta, founder and CEO of Skit.ai. "Offering consumers the ability to choose between multiple communication channels and providing 24/7 availability will greatly simplify and enhance revenue recovery."

The launch of Skit.ai's multichannel solutions marks a significant milestone in the use of AI technologies in the accounts receivables industry. By integrating Generative AI across multiple contact points, Skit.ai not only facilitates a more personalized and efficient collections process but also sets a new standard for consumer interactions in the financial services space.

About Skit.ai:

Skit.ai is the accounts receivables industry's leading Conversational AI company, enabling collection agencies and creditors to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's compliant and easy-to-deploy suite of multichannel solutions—featuring voice, text, email, and chat powered by Generative AI—delivers seamless and effective consumer interactions at scale, boosting recoveries and elevating consumer experiences. Skit.ai has received several awards and recognitions, including Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/

