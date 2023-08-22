SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Best Lawyers has recognized Kelly Frazier, Owen Gross, Robbin Itkin, Andrew Kirsh and Jeffrey Sklar in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and Jennifer Cohen and Benjamin Harrison in the fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. Best Lawyers awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

Ms. Cohen advises closely-held businesses on sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters. Her in-house counsel experience and business background provide her with a practical, business-world perspective when advising and negotiating on behalf of her clients.

Ms. Frazier provides strategies and options to understand and take control of situations involving corporate financial challenges. She has advised clients in restructuring debt, selling and buying distressed assets (both in and out of bankruptcy), and generally protecting and advancing the interests of financially troubled companies or such companies' creditors, all with the goal of creating and structuring transactions that maximize value for clients.

Mr. Gross has over 25 years of experience as a transactional real estate attorney primarily representing lenders and borrowers, but he has also has done a significant amount of work representing buyers, sellers, developer partners, equity partners and governmental agencies, with respect to all types of properties. The breadth of Owen's experience allows him to work on virtually all aspects of very complicated transactions.

Mr. Harrison's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, corporate governance matters, equity investments and joint ventures. He has represented clients across a wide range of industries, including technology, entertainment and media, consumer products and real estate.

Ms. Itkin's experience includes restructuring billions of dollars of debt and accomplishing business resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom on behalf of interested parties including, among others, debtors, creditors, creditors' committees, fiduciaries, buyers, boards of directors, principals, high profile individuals and Ponzi scheme victims. As a mediator, Robbin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits.

Mr. Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. His practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures.

Mr. Sklar's principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partner dispute resolution and executive compensation in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media and technology.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP