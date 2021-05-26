Sklar Kirsh Bankruptcy and Restructuring Partner Robbin Itkin Named to 2021 Chambers USA

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business has once again named Partner Robbin Itkin as a leader in Bankruptcy/Restructuring in its 2021 rankings.

The ranking, released today, states that Itkin acts for a broad range of clients on bankruptcy matters, including out-of-court restructurings and chapter 11 proceedings. Client comments include, "she is excellent in court," and "she is very smart, detail-oriented, hard-working and very dedicated to her clients."

Chambers USA annual rankings are compiled through client interviews, peer reviews, and independent research. The rankings reflect criteria considered most valued by clients, including legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, and value.

Itkin, a Partner in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy practice, has experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt and obtaining insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside of the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits. Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors' equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers, and trustees in a variety of corporate restructurings and bankruptcies, including fraud and Ponzi scheme matters.

Itkin's excellence in complex matters earned her recognition as a Woman of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. Itkin was also featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP

