SKLAR KIRSH CO-CHAIRMAN ANDREW KIRSH NAMED A TOP LAWYER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Founding Partner and Chair of the Real Estate Department Andrew Kirsh has been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024." The award honors attorneys who "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contribution to the Los Angeles community at large," states the publisher.

"Kirsh's clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders," says the publisher. "Kirsh's practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures."

Kirsh's recent accolades include his inclusion on the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list and recognition as Commercial Real Estate "Visionaries" by Los Angeles Times in 2023.

Kirsh is a Member of Young Presidents Organization – Malibu and Angeleno Chapters and is a Board Member of the YPO Real Estate Network. He is also the host of a weekly podcast, "Real Talk: Real Estate Discussions," where he interviews industry leaders about today's market, their backgrounds, and more.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP