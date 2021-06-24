Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Andrew Kirsh Named A Commercial Real Estate Visionary

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that its Co-Founder Andrew T. Kirsh has been recognized in Commercial Real Estate Magazine as a '2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionary.' The inaugural issue honors noteworthy real estate professionals for their "successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, as well as their exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across Southern California," said the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing Team.

"Andrew's impact on commercial real estate extends beyond the law to also include the business of real estate," said Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar, who also chairs the firm's Corporate practice. "Andrew and his team regularly close deals throughout the country, many of which Andrew introduces the capital to the operator."

The publication says, "Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. His practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments,

syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases and foreclosures." The firm's real estate team successfully closed over $4 billion in transactional volume in 2020 despite COVID and is on pace to exceed that amount this year.

Chair of Sklar Kirsh LLP's Real Estate practice, and a member of its Management Committee, Kirsh is also an active member of the Los Angeles business community. He serves on The Jewish Federation's Real Estate Cabinet, is active within Brentwood Country Club, and is an involved Member of Young Presidents Organization, Malibu Chapter.

Kirsh was recently awarded Connect CRE's '2020 Lawyers in Real Estate Award' and Sklar Kirsh, LLP was selected this year as one of Los Angeles' "Most Admired Law Firms" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Also in 2020, Kirsh was chosen as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leader in Law" award in the real estate category. He is a frequent speaker at real estate industry conferences, including at IMN, Bisnow, Connect Los Angeles, Crittenden National Real Estate and Opus Connect.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

