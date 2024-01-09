SKLAR KIRSH ELEVATES ATTORNEYS KATY CONROY AND WILL WALKER TO PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today the elevation of two of its Corporate and Real Estate attorneys, Katy Conroy and Will Walker, to the partnership effective January 1, 2024.

"Katy and Will embody the dedication, skill, and client-focused approach we value at Sklar Kirsh," remarked Andrew T. Kirsh, Co-chairman of the firm and head of its Real Estate Department. "Their promotions are not just a recognition of their individual achievements but also demonstrate the commitment to developing talent and fostering leadership within our ranks."

Katy Conroy, a former 'big law' M&A attorney, brings a wealth of experience in complex corporate and real estate transactions. She has deep expertise in sophisticated legal areas such as real estate capital markets, corporate M&A, and fund formation. Clients consistently seek her involvement in their matters, a testament to her ability to distill complex concepts into understandable, actionable advice.

A Los Angeles native, Conroy received her Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College, her Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law, and her MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Her diverse academic background is mirrored in her varied interests, which include travel, cooking, and tennis.

Will Walker has been with the firm since the outset of his legal career as a summer associate. Demonstrating exceptional growth and expertise, Walker made Partner in just six years, a notable achievement reflecting the firm's development of talent. Known for his understanding of the real estate market, his efficiency and practicality, Walker has skillfully handled some of the firm's most challenging real estate transactions. His ability to balance detailed legal insight with a pragmatic, client-first approach has made him a standout figure in the legal community. As an active member of the Endowment Circle of the UCLA Real Estate Alumni Group, Walker is committed to his continued growth and active participation within the real estate community.

Born and raised in Folsom, California, before earning his Juris Doctorate from UCLA School of Law, Walker earned his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Policy and Management from the University of Redlands, where he also played soccer and was admitted to the University of Redland's Athletics Hall of Fame. An avid soccer enthusiast and life-long athlete, Walker's well-rounded perspective enriches his professional and personal pursuits.

