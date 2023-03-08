Sklar Kirsh ExpandS LITIGATION PRACTICE WITH Elan Bloch

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Elan Bloch has joined the firm as a Partner in its Litigation Practice Group.

"Elan has established a reputation for being a skillful litigator who can adeptly navigate complicated disputes," said Partner Justin M. Goldstein who chairs the firm's Litigation Practice Group. "Elan is a tremendous addition to our team, giving us even more depth and experience to assist clients and broaden our practice's reach."

Elan Bloch represents clients in a variety of matters, with a particular emphasis on complex commercial litigation. Elan has extensive experience handling disputes involving real estate, partnerships, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, corporate governance and unfair competition, among others, in both state and federal courts.

Bloch joins the firm on the heels of it being recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal's as one of Southern California's Most Admired Law Firms and among the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for the past two, consecutive years.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

