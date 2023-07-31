SKLAR KIRSH LLP RANKED AMONG THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP has again been recognized by the Best Companies Group as a winner of "The Best Places to Work in SoCal 2023." Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, remarked, "each winner on this list has created an extraordinary work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The quality of the companies in the 2023 Best Places to Work SoCal list is truly commendable, as they have shown a clear commitment to their employees' satisfaction and development."

Co-Founding Partner Andrew Kirsh adds, "We are so proud that our firm has been named as one of the 'Best Places to Work.' This recognition is a testament to our efforts to foster a collaborative and encouraging environment, creating a model for success."

In 2013, Jeffrey Sklar and Andrew Kirsh founded the firm, which has grown into one of Los Angeles' top, mid-sized law firms with 44 attorneys. Sklar Kirsh LLP is a corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation, and bankruptcy law firm founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated, and focused manner.

