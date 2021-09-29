Sklar Kirsh Named One of Southern California's 'Most Admired Law Firms'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has once again been included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the 2021 list of southern California's top firms is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to drive the success of their attorneys."

"It is an honor for us to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year," said Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar. "Our firm is home to a diverse team of attorneys and professionals who are committed to excellence for our clients and maintaining our warm and inclusive culture."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation, and bankruptcy law firm founded by attorneys who combine large firm backgrounds and experience with a uniquely personalized, deep understanding of their clients and their businesses. Focused on creating a rewarding work environment, the feature reports that the firm has a "no screamer" policy and will not tolerate toxic behavior in the workplace at any level. "Everyone—from the founders to the receptionist—is afforded respect and treated as an equally essential member of the team. The firm cares about its employees and deals with personnel issues with a 'human' touch."

According to the publication, the factors considered in establishing the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs and work-life balance. Sklar Kirsh's "wellness and team-building activities further make the environment feel inclusive and familial," reports the feature. "Even though everyone is often very busy, the firm strives to promote a positive culture that is also focused on employee well-being."

Last month, the firm was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a 'Best Places to Work,' an annual honor available to elite employers who have proven that they know what it takes to create environments where people love to come to work.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com .

