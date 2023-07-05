SKLAR KIRSH NAMED "TOP LAW FIRM" BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the firm has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Top Law Firm" in Los Angeles County and the firm's Real Estate practice has been ranked in the top 25.

"We are proud to be recognized among the most successful law firms in Los Angeles," says Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients and our outstanding team."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation, and bankruptcy law firm founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated, and focused manner.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP