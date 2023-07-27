SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER ANDREW KIRSH NAMED COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARIES

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Founding Partner and Chair of the Real Estate Department Andrew Kirsh has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as Commercial Real Estate "Visionaries" and profiled in the annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine.

"In a state of constant recovery and reinvention, the Southern California commercial real estate market has been unpredictable, yet trending toward growth," states the publisher." These uncertainties have not deterred the talented people—executives, lenders, builders and professional service providers—who have brought savvy, adaptability and relentless optimism to the commercial real estate world."

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication that Andrew Kirsh and our entire real estate team provide to our clients," says Co-Founding Partner Jeff Sklar. "Andrew delivers the highest degree of strategy and service to the firm's clients."

"[Kirsh] is a highly skilled attorney specializing in commercial real estate transactions, representing a diverse range of clients including investors, developers, lenders and private equity providers," states the profile. His practice encompasses acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing and fund formation. He frequently speaks at industry conferences and hosts the podcast The Real Talk with Andrew Kirsh where he interviews real estate industry leaders on current topics. In an effort to give back, Kirsh serves on the Jewish Federation's Real Estate Cabinet and participates in Brentwood Country Club activities. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization - Malibu Chapter, and he hosts the "Real Talk: Real Estate Discussions" podcast.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

