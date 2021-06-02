Sklar Kirsh Partner Justin Goldstein Named one of Los Angeles' Most Influential Business Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced that Partner and Chair of the Litigation Practice Group, Justin M. Goldstein, has been honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal with its LA500 recognition for the second year in a row. The annual feature, published today, highlights "the most influential, most powerful, and most impactful business professionals in the region."

"Justin is a savvy attorney and a fierce litigator, said Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Andrew Kirsh. "He has continually demonstrated his ability to deliver the firm's clients with the highest level of strategy and service."

The special feature notes that Goldstein's "litigation work includes unfair competition disputes, partnership and shareholder claims, right of publicity and privacy, and the First Amendment." Goldstein has successfully counseled and represented some of the Fortune 500's and entertainment industry's most influential entities in a broad variety of commercial and intellectual property matters. The publication adds that "Goldstein has been a guest lecturer at USC, UCLA, and Southwestern Law School, teaching topics including submission law, right of publicity, claims against talent agents and managers, alternative dispute resolution and remedies for litigation misconduct."

The LA500 recognizes the 500 most powerful executives and business leaders, trend setters and thought leaders who drive economic growth in Los Angeles and Southern California. The Los Angeles Business Journal publisher, Josh Schimmels, writes that the "2021 class of the LA500 was faced with challenges over the past year that many may never have to address again- at least not to the same extent. It was a year of difficulty, tragedy, optimism and achievement. It was a year of growth, in so many ways, for our leaders, our communities and our nation." The list reflects a comprehensive process of extensive research, reporting and discernment that examined a community of millions and found 500 people whose contributions to the business community in Los Angeles merit inclusion on this exclusive annual list.

Goldstein, who serves on Sklar Kirsh's Management Committee, launched his career at Katten Muchin. He then spent 10 years at O'Melveny & Myers, followed by seven years at Carlsmith Ball. Goldstein earned his JD from USC's Gould School of Law, and his BA from Brandeis University.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP