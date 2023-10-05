SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER JUSTIN GOLDSTEIN PROFILED IN THE LA500 BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that Partner Justin Goldstein has been profiled in the LA500 by Los Angeles Business Journal for the fourth year running.

The LA500 recognizes the most influential and esteemed professionals in the Los Angeles area. "Our team has, once again, taken on the challenging project of researching, identifying and highlighting and most influential, most powerful and most impactful business professionals in the Los Angeles region," says the publisher. "It's our privilege to have the opportunity to learn about, and profile, such an amazing group of dynamic leaders who are driving innovation, creativity, community and industry."

"I am deeply honored to be acknowledged alongside such accomplished professionals," says Goldstein. "This recognition further motivates me to continue striving for excellence, advocating on behalf of my clients, and making a positive impact in the legal community. I remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to the practice of law and providing sound counsel."

Goldstein has represented Fortune 500 companies and entertainment industry businesses in commercial and intellectual property matters. His litigation work includes unfair competition disputes, partnership and shareholder claims, rights of publicity and privacy and the First Amendment, accounting and profit participation, fiduciary duties and personal service contracts. Goldstein chairs the litigation practice group at Sklar Kirsh, where he is also a member of the firm's management committee. Goldstein launched his career at Katten Muchin Rosenman. He then spent 10 years at O'Melveny & Myers, followed by seven years at Carlsmith Ball.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

