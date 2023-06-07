SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER JUSTIN GOLDSTEIN PROFILED IN THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL'S LA500

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that Partner Justin Goldstein has been profiled in the LA500 by Los Angeles Business Journal for the fourth year running.

The LA500 recognizes the most influential and esteemed professionals in the Los Angeles area. "Our team has, once again, taken on the challenging project of researching, identifying and highlighting and most influential, most powerful and most impactful business professionals in the Los Angeles region," says the publisher. "It's our privilege to have the opportunity to learn about, and profile, such an amazing group of dynamic leaders who are driving innovation, creativity, community and industry."

"I am deeply honored to be acknowledged alongside such accomplished professionals," says Goldstein. "This recognition further motivates me to continue striving for excellence, advocating on behalf of my clients, and making a positive impact in the legal community. I remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to the practice of law and providing sound counsel."

Goldstein, who leads the firm's Litigation practice, has extensive experience handling complex business, intellectual property, and entertainment disputes in state and federal courts, as well is in arbitration. He has successfully counseled and represented some of the Fortune 500's most influential companies in matters covering broad spectrum of subjects, including complex tort litigation, unfair competition, partnership and shareholder rights, breaches of contract, trade secrets, First Amendment, accounting and profit participation, copyright and trademark, rights of publicity and privacy, and fiduciary duties.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP