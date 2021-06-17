Sklar Kirsh Partner Robbin Itkin Among Best Lawyers in America 2021 "Women in Law"

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that Partner Robbin Itkin has been included in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 "Women in the Law" Business Edition. The special edition celebrates the accomplishments of women in the legal industry and includes every female lawyer recognized in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

"Robbin exemplifies the qualities that clients seek—strategic, experienced and resourceful," said Sklar Kirsh Co-founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar. "It is nice to see that the business community continues to recognize these qualities in Robbin."

Itkin, a Partner in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy practice, is known as a problem solver. She has restructured billions of dollars of debt and forged resolutions in both numerous complex Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside of the courtroom. Acknowledged by The New York Times for her compassion, Itkin leads new, healthy and distressed companies and high-profile individuals, to negotiate, and resolve without litigation if possible, their most critical financial and personal issues, including those impacted by the fragile economic straits of others. Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors, lenders, equity, boards, principals, purchasers, and trustees in a variety of corporate restructurings, bankruptcies and out of court resolutions involving most industries, including victims of fraud and Ponzi scheme matters.

Itkin's excellence in complex matters earned her recognition, among many others, as a Woman of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021. Chambers USA has listed her in consecutive years as one of the country's leading lawyers in bankruptcy and she is repeatedly recognized among Super Lawyers Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers in Southern California. Itkin was also featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. The awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation.

