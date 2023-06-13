SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER ROBBIN ITKIN ELECTED TO CO-CHAIR AMERICAN COLLEGE OF BANKRUPTCY'S INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Robbin Itkin has been elected to co-chair the International Committee of The American College of Bankruptcy. The election took place at the College's 2023 annual meeting, where Fellows elected her based on her proven record of expertise, leadership, integrity, professionalism, scholarship, and service to the bankruptcy and insolvency practice and to her community.

Founded in 1989, The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary public service association of the United States and international insolvency professionals who are invited to join as Fellows. The College aims to facilitate the effective domestic and cross-border application of bankruptcy and insolvency laws and the administration of justice in the courts.

Itkin is a Partner in and a leader of Sklar Kirsh's bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring debt includes insolvency resolutions in Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside the courtroom. Experienced at representing a range of parties in all different businesses, she has protected claims and interests of debtors, creditors, executives, high profile individuals, equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers and trustees in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies.

Her excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. She also is recognized by Best Lawyers in Southern California and Martindale Hubbell. Itkin was the recipient in 2013 of the Century City Bar Association's "Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year" award and was featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. In 2021, the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Robbin among its Women of Influence – Attorneys. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the Los Angeles Times "Business of Law" issue named Robbin a "Legal Visionary."

The American College of Bankruptcy conducts professional educational programs, sponsors the publication of scholarly reports, and maintains the National Bankruptcy Archives to improve the quality of bankruptcy law and practice, as well as access to justice. The College also funds projects that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization and across the insolvency profession.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP