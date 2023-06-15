SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER ROBBIN ITKIN RANKS AMONG NATION'S LEADING LAWYERS IN CHAMBERS USA

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today Chambers USA has once again named Partner Robbin Itkin as a leader in Bankruptcy and Restructuring.

Chambers USA, the premier legal data and analytics provider globally, has been dedicated to showcasing the most exceptional lawyers and law firms in the United States for more than 20 years. By offering invaluable insights, they empower individuals seeking legal services to make well-informed decisions when it truly counts. Their esteemed research teams, comprising over 200 experts, meticulously evaluate lawyers and law firms across the nation, conducting numerous in-depth interviews annually with respected in-house counsel and industry experts.

"This recognition is a testament to Robbin's dedication to excellence and her passion to get clients the best results possible," said Co-Managing Partner Jeffrey Sklar. "It is no surprise that her clients describe her as "skilled and tenacious."

Itkin is a Partner in and a leader of Sklar Kirsh's bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring debt includes insolvency resolutions in Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside the courtroom. Experienced at representing a range of parties in all different businesses, she has protected claims and interests of debtors, creditors, executives, high profile individuals, equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers and trustees in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies.

Super Lawyers has featured Itkin since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. She also is recognized by Best Lawyers in Southern California and Martindale Hubbell. Itkin was the recipient in 2013 of the Century City Bar Association's "Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year" award and was featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. In 2021, the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Robbin among its Women of Influence – Attorneys. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the Los Angeles Times "Business of Law" issue named Itkin a "Legal Visionary."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California-based law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

