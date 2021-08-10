Sklar Kirsh Ranked Among Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a winner of 'The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles 2021.' According to the Journal, the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles is an annual celebration of elite employers who have proven that they know what it takes to create environments where people love to come to work.

"Our firm's culture is the backbone of what makes Sklar Kirsh a special place," said Jeffrey Sklar, co-founding partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP. "We want colleagues and clients alike to have a world-class experience with the firm and that is best accomplished through a culture that focuses on teamwork, collegiality, and professional excellence."

"Sklar Kirsh LLP is a corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation, and bankruptcy law firm founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms," says the special feature, published earlier this week. "The firm is committed to making the office a friendly, supportive, positive, and safe place to work, and attorneys and staff socialize both in and outside the workplace. There is a focus on the team at Sklar Kirsh and everyone works to support both the clients and one another in delivering outstanding legal service. The founders built Sklar Kirsh to be both a premiere boutique law firm and a positive and supportive workplace, never compromising their values as the firm grows."

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program was open to all publicly or privately held companies with at least 15 employees working in Los Angeles County. The workplace survey process was conducted by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm that assessed each organization based on an anonymous 81 question survey completed by employees. As part of its assessment process, BCG also collected information on each organization's benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Visit BestPlacesToWorkLA.com for more information.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

