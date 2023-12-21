Sklar Kirsh's Jennifer Cohen Named 2023 Inspirational Women Award Nominee

21 Dec, 2023, 10:19 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Jennifer L. Cohen has been selected as a nominee by Los Angeles Times for its annual 'Inspirational Women Awards'. The publisher states that the nominees' "leadership stands out as a beacon to many, standing shoulder to shoulder with successful professionals throughout Southern California. "

"Jennifer's selection for the Inspirational Women Awards is a reflection of her unparalleled dedication and expertise in corporate law," said Partner Scott Ehrlich, who co-chairs the firm's Corporate Department. "Her recognition is not only a proud moment for Sklar Kirsh but also a validation of the exceptional service and guidance she offers our clients."

Cohen, a Partner in the firm's Corporate Department, advises closely-held businesses on sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters. Her in-house counsel experience and business background provide her with a practical, business-world perspective when advising and negotiating on behalf of her clients. Her clients span a wide range of industries, with a focus on media and entertainment, sports, and consumer products.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. 

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate and entertainment law as well as commercial and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

