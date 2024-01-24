SKLAR KIRSH'S SERINEH BAGHDASARIAN NAMED A TOP MINORITY ATTORNEY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Serineh Baghdasarian has once again been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a top minority professional. According to the publisher, the feature recognizes standout minority attorneys who are significantly impactful on the legal scene and serve as trusted advisors in Southern California.

"Serineh's recognition is a testament to her unwavering dedication and expertise," said firm Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh. "She embodies the professional excellence and commitment to client service that we value at Sklar Kirsh. It's an honor to have her represent our team."

Serineh Baghdasarian, a Partner in the firm's Real Estate Department, is recognized for her extensive experience in representing real estate private equity funds, developers, and both institutional and non-institutional investors. Her practice covers diverse areas of transactional real estate and real estate finance, including construction, permanent, securitized, and mezzanine financing; acquisition and disposition of various property types; formation and representation of joint ventures; syndication of real estate investments; and commercial leasing transactions.

The Los Angeles Business Journal notes, "Baghdasarian also has an entrepreneurial background." Before her tenure at Sklar Kirsh, she was an attorney in the Real Estate Practice Group of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where she worked on pioneering real estate and finance transactions.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

