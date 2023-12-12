Sklover & Company, LLC Now Offering Model Memos, Letters and Checklists to Help Employees Succeed, On Their Own, in Workplace Problems and Opportunities

250+ Unique Model Memos, Form Letters, Checklists, Template Agreements and More

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant and real change is taking place in the way and the ability of employees to stand up for themselves at work, in problems and opportunities, in "navigation" and negotiation. Alan L. Sklover, noted attorney, author and advocate for employees, with over 40 years' experience, is now offering for sale over 250 unique, easy to understand, and easily adaptable model workplace memos to HR, letters to the Boss (or her boss, too), even Complaints to the Board of Directors, as well as checklists and template agreements.

The Workplace is Often Confusing. Clarity and Confidence to Overcome Confusion.

All are available to employees, worldwide, on the internet for minimal cost . . . reducing, if not eliminating the need to hire an expensive attorney.

These new useful tools are unique and unavailable anywhere else, with a library of hundreds of articles and 16 free videos containing over one million words of insights and "secrets" for using them. Alan Sklover observes, "For most people, it's the only way to successfully address problems and seize opportunities – that is, stand up for themselves – at work, without going broke. And the truth is the truth: it's getting tougher and tougher out there."

Severance : Request for Additional Severance ……………………………$97.75

Resigning : 100-Point Pre-Resigning Checklist………………………………$97.75

Job Search : Request a Good Reference to a Prior Manager/Colleague…$92.75

Job Performance : 141-Point Guide to a Performance Reviews Review…$97.75

Non-Compete : Response to Being Asked to Sign a Non-Compete………$87.75

Interviews : 163 Point Checklist for Job Interviews…………………………..$107.75

Retaliation : Memo Objecting to Retaliation on the Job……………………..$92.75

Vesting : Model Memo Requesting Option Vesting if Laid Off………………$97.75

Complaints of Harassment, Discrimination, etc…………………………… $82.75

These items and so many others are provided confidentially, quickly, 24 hours a day, worldwide. All are delivered by email in just minutes. Discounts are available on sales of multiple items.

With hundreds of Model Memos, Letters, Checklist and Template Agreements, employees are now empowered like never before to stand up for themselves, with greater confidence, less fear of error, and without significant cost. Thousands have used them and have found them to be invaluable.

Bonu s: Memo to Set Your Bonus Expectations with Your Boss……………$87.75

Workplace Gifts: Gracefully Declining a Workplace Gift……………………..$97.75

Office Violence Concerns : Insisting on Protection……………………………$87.95

Leave or Disability : Request for Therapist of MD "Note of Need"…………..$87.75

