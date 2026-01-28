SKN Institute Unveils Noninvasive Facelift

Complimentary Launch Party on Feb. 11 to Showcase New Non-Invasive Treatment

ELMHURST, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Chicago's western suburbs now have access to advanced, noninvasive cosmetic and medical aesthetic care with the opening of SKN Institute in Elmhurst. The practice is the first in the area to offer Emface, an innovative, painless facial treatment designed to naturally lift and tighten skin while also helping relieve jaw tension and muscular stress.

Founded by Paula S. Malhotra, MD, a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist, SKN Institute provides personalized care focused on holistic anti-aging and long-term skin wellness.

"I founded SKN Institute to fulfill my lifelong vision of offering customized treatments that support both skin health and overall well-being," Malhotra said. "Our goal is to deliver natural-looking results using the most advanced, solution-based technologies available."

Malhotra has been recognized as a Chicago Magazine Top Doctor for three consecutive years and brings extensive experience in treating medical dermatologic conditions, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, and benign lesions. She also specializes in advanced cosmetic procedures such as injectables, laser therapies, microneedling, PRP, and other energy-based technologies.

"We pride ourselves on staying at the forefront of aesthetic medicine," Malhotra said. "By continually investing in cutting-edge devices, we're able to offer our patients safe, effective treatments with natural non-invasive results."

The Institute is proud to offer Emface, which combines synchronized radiofrequency and facial muscle stimulation to remodel skin by boosting collagen and elastin while toning underlying facial muscles. The treatment improves facial symmetry, reduces wrinkles, and lifts sagging skin without needles, surgery, bruising, or downtime.

In addition to Emface, SKN Institute offers Exion, a noninvasive technology that rejuvenates skin by stimulating the natural production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. Exion addresses concerns such as wrinkles, skin laxity, and stubborn fat with minimal discomfort and downtime.

To celebrate the launch of these new technologies, SKN Institute will host a complimentary launch party from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 105 S. York Road, Suite 500, Elmhurst. Guests can learn about Emface and Exion, view live demonstrations of select treatments, enjoy refreshments, and take advantage of special event-only pricing. Please RSVP here or by calling (630) 349-3040.

For more information, visit www.sknin.com.

SOURCE SKN Institute