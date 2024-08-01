SKNV Expands its Dermatology Customized Medications Service in Virginia, Maine, Vermont, and Arkansas

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKNV, an FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility currently serving over 4,000 dermatology providers with customized prescription dermatological medications and topical anesthetics, announced today its service expansion into Virginia, Maine, and Vermont with its dispensing-in-office and in-office use (IOU) solutions, and IOU-only services in Arkansas.

As the first pharmacy for sensitive skin, SKNV has fulfilled over 10 million prescriptions across the nation. Offering over 120 medications for all major skin conditions, such as acne, rosacea, and melasma, SKNV allows providers to dispense to their patients at the time of their consultation or deliver directly to their homes. SKNV's 503B services uniquely empower dermatologists and physicians to dispense medications directly in their offices, significantly enhancing patient adherence and compliance.

"We identified the need for SKNV to provide our customized medications to Virginia, Maine, Vermont, and Arkansas. We are committed to offering dermatology practices with the ability to access quality in-office Rx for sensitive skin. We collaborate closely with physicians to select the optimal potency and vehicle solutions that truly make a difference for their patients," said Spencer Malkin, CEO of SKNV.

SKNV's expansion is driven by its commitment to delivering personalized dermatological care allowing more providers access to the menu of medications. Up to 70% of the population reports having sensitive skin, and typical prescription medications contain up to 93% inactive ingredients that can be problematic for these patients*. SKNV offers customized topical medications without preservatives, fillers, and other inactive ingredients that may irritate sensitive skin, as determined by providers.

About SKNV

SKNV is an innovative FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility dedicated to revolutionizing dermatological care across the United States with its customized prescription medication solutions. Focused on empowering providers and delivering topical formulations for skin conditions like acne, melasma, and rosacea, SKNV redefines prescription care. SKNV offers high-quality, tailored formulations without potentially harmful excipients such as allergens and unwanted inactives as determined by providers. The company eliminates traditional pharmacy hurdles such as prior authorizations, offering accessible and affordable care that enhances patient satisfaction. For more information about SKNV please visit: www.sknv.com and to see the comprehensive list of medications, visit: https://sknv.com/match.

*Miranda A Farage, 2019, The Prevalence of Sensitive Skin and Practical Dermatology, Lisette Hilton, 2022.

