SKNV Gears Up to Increase Production Capacity Resulting from FDA's Recent Warnings

SKNV supports FDA's efforts to combat adverse effects associated with the use of OTC topical numbing creams for dermatologic procedures.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKNV is increasing its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demands of healthcare providers for topical numbing creams to support the FDA's recent efforts to combat unapproved and misbranded over-the-counter analgesic products. The Agency's warnings underscore the importance of prescribing Rx medications made from FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities, such as SKNV. SKNV's various prescription-based numbing formulations that offer different levels of potency are only made available to registered physicians at www.sknvnumbingcream.com.

SKNV, an FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility, plays a critical role in ensuring that patients have access to quality topical numbing medications. "SKNV manufactures a broad variety of topical numbing formulations providing prescribers a wide selection of solutions to choose from. These can readily be stocked in their office to meet a wider variety of patient needs," said SKNV Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Spencer Malkin. "We've built strong relationships with our physician customers and work diligently to offer them solutions that make a clear clinical difference for their patients, as determined by the prescriber," he added.

Topical anesthetics have been valuable in providing non-invasive anesthesia for more than thirty years. Their role in reducing discomfort has been proven in vascular, pigmented, and epilation laser treatments, as well as for cosmetic injectables.1 "SKNV makes wonderful topical medications for skin rejuvenation and dermatologic procedures. I am especially grateful for their topical numbing cream. It works quickly and can be used to improve pain control for many types of dermatologic treatments from freezing small growths to doing full-face skin resurfacing," said Jennifer Reichel, MD.

SKNV is committed to supporting the FDA's mission to stop the sale of illegal, high-risk numbing cream products. Healthcare professionals and patients should report any adverse reactions to medications to the Agency's MedWatch Program.

ABOUT SKNV

SKNV is an innovative pharmacy revolutionizing dermatology across the United States with its customized medication solutions. Focused on empowering providers and delivering customized topical medications for skin conditions like acne, melasma, and rosacea, SKNV redefines prescription care. Utilizing a state-of-the-art FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility ensures high-quality, tailored formulations without potentially harmful excipients such as allergens and unwanted inactives. SKNV eliminates traditional pharmacy hurdles such as prior authorizations, offering accessible and affordable care that enhances patient satisfaction. Through innovation and a commitment to personalized care, SKNV is setting new standards in dermatological health. For more information about SKNV and its comprehensive list of medications, please visit www.sknv.com.

