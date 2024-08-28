Skoda Partners with Noodoe to Manage its Expansive High-speed Charging Network in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodoe and Skoda Taiwan have partnered to build an extensive charging infrastructure across Taiwan. This is part of Skoda's recently announced initiative to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) experience for its customers. The two companies are setting the stage for a seamless and worry-free transition to electric mobility.

Two Skoda electric vehicles charging on an EV charging station Powered by Noodoe.

To support the launch of the Enyaq electric SUV, Skoda is rolling out over 50 ultra-high-speed DC charging stations, all powered by Noodoe EV Operating System (EV OS). This will ensure that Skoda EV owners have access to some of the fastest and most reliable charging options available. These Noodoe-powered chargers will be strategically located at Skoda's authorized EV dealerships and service centers, providing unparalleled convenience for Skoda's growing electric vehicle customer base.

Noodoe EV OS, known for its industry-leading reliability and ease of use, brings significant benefits to Skoda's charging infrastructure. It offers an open, user-friendly experience for drivers, eliminating the need to download additional apps, which consumers find inconvenient. The system also includes automated monitoring and self-repair features, which ensure maximum uptime and minimal maintenance. This technology guarantees that Skoda customers can always count on dependable charging experiences, whether they're at home, work, or on the road.

The partnership between Skoda and Noodoe creates a worry-free electric driving experience. Noodoe's cutting-edge technology and extensive charging solutions will allow Skoda owners to easily charge their vehicles. By relying on Noodoe's expertise in EV charging management and the advanced power of Noodoe EV OS, Skoda is not just preparing for the arrival of the Enyaq; it's setting a new standard for electric vehicle ownership in Taiwan, offering customers the peace of mind and convenience they need to fully embrace a zero-emission lifestyle.

About Noodoe: Noodoe is at the forefront of the EV revolution. Dedicated to facilitating the global transition towards sustainable transportation, Noodoe creates the custom-built EV Operating System (EV OS) that empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly enter or expand in local EV charging markets. Noodoe EV OS offers comprehensive solutions that automate and streamline EV charging operations while enhancing user experiences. Dedicated to customer-centric design and continuous innovation, Noodoe sets the bar for intelligent management systems in the EV charging industry.

