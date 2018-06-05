SKOOKii Simplifying Payment Process for Parents and Schools with App

He was already familiar with being on the receiving end of a school payment, having been the business manager for a group of public charter schools. After his son was born, however, he left to pursue a CPA degree and be a stay-at-home Dad. Which, once his son entered kindergarten, meant many trips to school to pay for various fees.

Rakhimov used his experience as both parent and school administrator to found SKOOKii, providing a free online app to simplify payments for parents, reduce paperwork for schools, and protect both from fraud.

About $41 billion in school fee transactions occur each year. Most school websites cannot process payments electronically, and close to 75 percent of the money is collected in cash and checks. SKOOKii provides a simple-to-use alternative to reduce costs and improve integration, according to Christine Bailey, executive director of Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program where SKOOKii is a client.

SKOOKii also helps eliminate fraud by reducing the number of items paid with cash; the company's blog is filled with news stories of school managers, secretaries and even cafeteria workers pocketing fees meant for schools.

The company works with more than 260 schools and has processed $3 million in transactions. Social Capital in Palo Alto is investing in SKOOKii, making it one of 60 companies – out of 5,000 applicants – to win support from the venture capital firm. Meanwhile, SKOOKii has signed with SDI Innovations, a national education product distributor best known for School Datebooks and classroom accessories, to work on its sales and marketing efforts.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by NACET. Through virtual and live programs, funding access and community events, it promotes the creation and sustainable growth of innovative, tech-focused businesses. Programs are free to those who work, live or own property in Chandler.

