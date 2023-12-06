Skookum Wins 2023 Uptime Award for Best Digitalization for Reliability and Asset Management

News provided by

Skookum

06 Dec, 2023, 18:57 ET

BREMERTON, Wash., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skookum, a leading, infrastructure management provider, has won the 2023 Uptime Award for Best Digitalization for Reliability and Asset Management (RAM). The award was presented December 5th at the International Maintenance Conference sponsored by ReliabilityWeb.

Over the past 10-years, Skookum has been on an exciting journey, with clients and business partners, to build highly tailored, scalable, digitalized infrastructure and facility management programs. Today, Skookum operates such programs at sites across the United States, supporting over $20B in asset and plant value.

The foundation of Skookum's facility management practice is digital mobility that drives entirely paperless workflows this solution regularly delivers a 20% efficiency gain for field technicians and back-office teams – resulting in improved maintenance quality and cost savings for clients.

"I contacted government points of contact to confirm [Skookum's] performance. My contacts raved about Skookum. Comments included, 'They have moved maintenance management from a reactive mode to a proactive mode through utilizing technology, and management of processes'."

 – Roger Westermeyer, Air Force Installation Contract Center (AFICC) from the June 2023 edition of NCMA's Contract Management Magazine.

Throughout the years, the Department of Defense (DoD) has steadfastly pursued the enhancement of its installation management programs, aspiring to achieve a more comprehensive understanding of its organizational landscape. At the heart of this endeavor, Skookum has presented a definitive solution to address these challenges. We are enthusiastic about the prospect of expanding our presence within this domain and contributing valuable insights to meet the needs of our esteemed DoD and federal government partners.

About Skookum

Skookum is a leader in facility management, manufacturing, and warehousing & vehicle maintenance, providing customers with exceptional results while creating opportunities for people with disabilities and veterans. Skookum is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Bremerton, WA, with over 1,400 employees across 13 states, plus Washington D.C.. Skookum supports both public and private sector clients across the United States.

https://www.skookum.org/ 

SOURCE Skookum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.