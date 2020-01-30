Skool Dogs, Inc., the company that introduced the first ever school safety dog, now deploys its second K-9 to Garaway Local Schools

SUGARCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skool Dogs, Inc. is excited to deploy K-9 "Sailor", a specially trained Belgium Malinois that reacts in the right direction to the sound of gunfire and the odor of firearms and ammunition. The Garaway Local Schools, in Sugarcreek, Ohio is serving as a pilot for the area and the state.

"We believe a dog provides the fastest possible response to an active threat."

– Garaway Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. James Millet

Dr. James Millet also went on to say; "At Garaway Local Schools, the safety of each and every child within this community is our district's highest priority. Utilization of this dog represents a highly cost effective and reliable asset." The Board unanimously agreed to a contract for a school safety dog. District officials expect the dog will be able to serve for 10 years. Local tax dollars were not needed to fund this safety improvement.

Skool Dogs are trained to be friendly around students and can be integrated into any school culture. The company officially deployed its first canine as a school safety dog to Cumberland County TEC, a NJ public high school.

K-9 "Meadow" (named after Meadow Pollack, a victim in the Parkland, FL school shooting) was the first dog to graduate the Academy. With the introduction of K-9 "Sailor", Skool Dogs are an effective security program for both preventing school shootings and minimizing casualties.

Founder of Skool Dogs, Joe Nicholas, director of the Atlantic County K9 Academy along with Managing Partner Brandon Womack created the Skool Dogs program in response to the alarming rise in U.S. school shootings. The team has over 70 years of experience in training canines to detect and react to a threat before it happens.

With over 600 school shootings in the United States in the last 7 years, Skool Dogs Inc. offers a real solution to a real problem. Joe Nicholas and Brandon Womack continue to work to roll the Skool Dog Program Nationwide. "If We Save One, Then We Have Won".

For more information, visit SkoolDogs.com or call 833-K9SKOOL

SOURCE Skool Dogs, Inc.

