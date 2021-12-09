Skooli Announces New Collaboration with PowerSchool

K-12 Schools Using Skooli Can Access Unlimited 1:1

Online Tutoring Directly Through PowerSchool's Schoology Learning

DOVER, Del., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Skooli, an online tutoring platform for school districts, today announced a collaboration with PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Through the collaboration, Skooli's online tutoring platform will integrate with PowerSchool's learning management system, Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning, to provide access to unlimited 1:1 tutoring for K-12 schools.

Using the Skooli platform, students can instantly connect with professional educators in a live, advanced digital classroom. The Skooli experience extends beyond basic chat functionality to allow students and tutors to exercise real learning moments with our audio and whiteboard-based online classroom. Skooli online educators hold a teaching certificate, Masters or PhD, and undergo extensive background screening.

The Skooli integration with PowerSchool helps school districts to support accelerated learning gains by providing students with the ability to access live teachers 24hrs a day. Students can seek academic support in core subjects and start a Skooli session immediately from within their course directly within Schoology Learning.

"The power of the Schoology Learning system combined with the Skooli tutoring platform provides an equitable and accessible platform for districts to support students at all levels," said Dave Frey, CEO of Skooli. "Instant access to real live 1:1 online tutoring enables schools and districts to help close the learning gap and improve graduation rates through personalized learning in critical subject areas. The collaboration with PowerSchool brings Skooli one step closer to realizing their vision of a world where every student can experience the power of a great teacher, on demand."

PowerSchool's Partner Program is an exclusive collection of Independent Software Vendors (ISV) and Learning Application partners who are critical to our customers and the company's mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way.

Skooli is both an ISV and a Learning Application Partner - independently integrating with PowerSchool products.

About Skooli

Developed by the team behind Teach Away, with nearly 20 years' experience recruiting top teachers and creating innovative e-learning programs, Skooli is a 1:1 online learning platform that connects students directly with professional educators in an online classroom. Designed to accelerate student learning while promoting safety, Skooli supports equity and accessibility to learning by offering all students access to live professional teachers and written assignment review 24 hours a day. Students receive on-demand support from expert, carefully vetted, licensed teachers in a digital classroom. For more information please visit skooli.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

