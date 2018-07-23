SkoolLive Makes Finding Your Ideal College Easier Than Ever

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkoolLive redefines how schools fundraise by providing a digital platform that advocates, innovates, connects, and inspires.

Generation Z is the current high school body and the main market for college recruiters. They are known for having short attention spans, therefore traditional forms of reaching them are typically unsuccessful.

Example listing

SkoolLive has one of the nation's largest Gen Z audiences, and the largest network of digital, on-campus platforms. This school year, SkoolLive wants to focus on empowering Junior and Senior high school students who are thinking about furthering their education or post-graduation career options.

Most high school students are only aware of higher-education or alternate career paths within a twenty-five-mile radius of where they live. There are nearly 9,500 colleges and universities in the United States, averaging approximately 190 per state. SkoolLive's goal is to broaden student awareness by connecting them to junior colleges, colleges, universities, and career opportunities that might fit them better than options they are currently exposed to.

SkoolLive is looking for colleges and universities that would like to be listed in the new college directory. SkoolLive kiosks, located on high school campuses nationwide, have a "Colleges" tab where all higher-education opportunities are listed. The schools listed are categorized by state and special programs the school would like to highlight. Schools can empower students and help shape the future by showing them opportunities they might not have been aware of otherwise.

For more information, visit www.skoollive.com.

SOURCE SkoolLive

Related Links

http://www.skoollive.com

