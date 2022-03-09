Skorpios Technologies Announces Broadex as Customer for 400G Engine

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a vertically integrated leader in heterogeneously integrated silicon photonics, is announcing the addition of BroadEx Technologies to Skorpios' customer list for 400G Engines. These Engines provides a simple, fast path for integration of 400G technology into modules for datacenter interconnect applications up to 2km. Come learn about Skorpios Engine technology at the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) in San Diego March 8-10 in booth 5727.

The SKRP4501 is a 400G-FR4 Optical Engine combining the transmit/receive optical functions of Skorpios' Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPIC) with TIA amplification and DSP functionality on a single Multichip Module. Skorpios' unique Tru-SiPh™ platform heterogeneously integrating lasers, modulators, and other components on a polarization insensitive silicon photonics platform.

"With our intrinsically hermetic Tru-SiPh™ platform, and our Engine technology, we are simplifying implementation for our customers," said David Huff, SVP Sales and Marketing for Skorpios. "We continue to make parts that allow our customers to get to market cheaply and quickly."

About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process known as Tru-SiPh™. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com. Follow us on Twitter @Tru-SiPh and on LinkedIn @Skorpios Technologies.

