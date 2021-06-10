Skorpios Technologies Announces Telcordia Qualification of its Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuit Technology Platform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, today announced it has completed formal Telcordia qualification on its 100G CWDM4 chipset, as well as its 100G CWDM4 optical transceiver, both of which are shipping in limited quantities. The chipset is based on Skorpios' Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuit (HPIC) technology platform, which seamlessly integrates III-V material into a standard CMOS process flow.

At the device level, extensive testing demonstrated full compliance to GR-468. Testing beyond Telcordia requirements resulted in demonstrating >10,000 hours high temperature operating life (HTOL) against a requirement of 2,000 hours, and extensive accelerated aging testing demonstrated a 50+ year lifetime for the four-channel devices.

At the optical transceiver level, full compliance was demonstrated to GR-468, GR-326 and GR-1217 standards. Testing beyond Telcordia requirements resulted in demonstration of 2,000 hours of unbiased damp heat against a 1,000-hour requirement.

This qualification, especially the extended HPIC HTOL and accelerated aging results, undeniably demonstrates best-in-class reliability for Skorpios' HPIC technology platform. The qualification of the HPIC Platform enables Skorpios to offer products with the performance of traditional III-V optoelectronic devices, the cost advantages of traditional silicon photonics and the scalability for next generation products that neither traditional III-V nor traditional silicon photonics can achieve.

"With a technology platform passed full Telcordia qualification with no issues and demonstrated industry-leading lifetimes, Skorpios secures a commanding position in current and future applications requiring high levels of photonic integration with many lasers and modulators on a single die" said Glenn Li, CTO for Skorpios Technologies.

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

