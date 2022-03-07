Skorpios Technologies Disrupts Optical Pricing

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a vertically integrated leader in heterogeneously integrated silicon photonics, will be offering volume customers for CWDM4 and FR4 Optical Links pricing for the complete optical function that changes the pricing paradigm. Skorpios Tru-SiPh™ platform, the only silicon photonics solution that can provide complete optical to electrical or electrical to optical functionality in a single device, will offer its transmit and receive pairs for less than 15 cents/Gb/s in volume. This includes 100G-CWDM4, 200G-FR4, and 400G-FR4. Come learn about Skorpios disruptive pricing at the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) in San Diego March 8-10 in booth 5727.

Skorpios' unique Tru-SiPh™ platform heterogeneously integrating lasers, modulators, and other components on a polarization insensitive silicon photonics platform. Skorpios will be demonstrating its SKRP2035 HPIC, a new highly integrated 800Gb/s Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPICs) at the Conference. The Transmitter chip includes all 30 optical elements necessary for 800Gb/s 2xFR4 module designs in a single uncooled silicon device connecting eight PAM4 lanes to two optical fibers. Similarly, the converts received signals on two optical fibers back to eight electrical lanes for signal processing. Similarly, the SKRP2035 HPIC (transmitter) and SKRP2025 HPIC (receiver) provide the same functionality at 400G-FR4 and will be available in volume in the second half of 2022, priced at less than 15 cents per Gigabit. The SKRP2035/SKRP2025 and the SKRP2035/SKRP2025 HPIC pairs provide similar functionality at 200G-FR4 and 100G-FR4 respectively will be priced even lower for volume customers.