Skorpios Technologies Names Roy Meade Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and General Manager of SKTX

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., and AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, today announced the addition of Roy Meade as senior vice president of Manufacturing and general manager of SKTX (Skorpios' facility in Austin, Texas), effective immediately. In his new role at Skorpios, Meade will oversee manufacturing operations, supply chain, quality and safety functions, reporting to CEO Stephen Krasulick.

Meade is a veteran of the semiconductor industry, with more than 25 years of experience ranging from manufacturing to technology development. He has managed multiple logic and mixed-signal products in high-volume production fabs, led manufacturing of fiber optic components and guided manufacturing development for multiple in-package chips. Most recently, he was vice president of Manufacturing for Ayar Labs, a San Francisco Bay-area firm developing silicon photonic chiplets. There he led process development and fabrication efforts, among other roles. An inventor with more than 90 patents, Meade has extensive experience solving development challenges. Meade earned an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from the Fuqua School at Duke University.

"Roy is joining Skorpios at an exciting and transformational time as we have just completed qualification of our Heterogeneous Photonic Integration Circuit (HPIC) Platform. His experience in semiconductor manufacturing, fiber optic manufacturing and silicon photonics is a significant asset to the team," said Krasulick. "I look forward to working closely with Roy as we take Skorpios to the next level."

"I am very excited to join the Skorpios team," Meade added. "Skorpios has developed a compelling technology platform with a secure manufacturing base resulting in very exciting market opportunities."

About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

SOURCE Skorpios Technologies

Related Links

http://www.skorpiosinc.com

