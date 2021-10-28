Skorpios Technologies Provides Details on Skorpios Co-packaged Optics at ACP2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, presented details on its approach to co-packaged optics at the ACP2021 Conference in Shanghai, China. This approach to providing optical interfaces directly at the package level for high-speed digital interfaces utilizes Skorpios' unique Tru-SiPh™ platform integrating lasers, modulators, and other components on a polarization insensitive silicon photonics platform. This highly integrated photonic chip will provide 3.2Tb/s FR4 optical interfaces and is small enough that 16 can be placed around an Integrated Circuit to provide 51.2 Tb/s as a chip-scale interface for the next generation of high bandwidth switches.

Skorpios' Silicon Photonics platform integrates lasers, electro-absorption modulators (EAM), semiconductor optical amplifiers (S)A) and photodiodes (PD) in III-V compounds directly into silicon-based wafers. Electronics and optics can then be integrated, burned in, and tested at wafer scale. Laser materials are bonded directly to the silicon substrate vastly improving heat management and minimizing size of the laser. Since all laser stripe processing happens after bonding, multiple devices can be implemented on each implanted epitaxial layer, and laser power into the waveguide is optimized. Similarly, EAMs are built from other implanted epitaxies, reducing size and control complexity of the modulator.

The thick silicon platform Skorpios uses offers several advantages: Low waveguide loss, low coupling loss, polarization insensitivity, and high optical power handling. Multiplexing (Mux) and demultiplexing (DeMux)functions do not require tuning. The entire platform is covered in silicon dioxide after fabrication meaning that III-V devices and facets are environmentally protected, eliminating the need for hermetic packaging.

"It was exciting to present our 3.2Tb/s CPO design at this conference. With our design, we can integrate all devices on a single small chip, including 16 lasers (plus 16 redundant), 32 EAMs, 32 SOAs, 32 PDs, and 8 tuning-free wavelength Mux and DeMux, to provide eight standard 400Gb/s FR4 links," said Glenn Li, Skorpios' CTO. "This product is an outstanding demonstration of highly integrated heterogeneous silicon photonics possible with our platform."

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

