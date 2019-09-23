Skorpios Technologies to Demonstrate 400G CWDM8 Transceiver at ECOC 2019

DUBLIN and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, today announced it is demonstrating its 400G CWDM8 transceiver product at ECOC 2019 in Dublin. In addition, it is providing an update on its 100G CWDM4 QSFP28 product and unveiling the company's new product roadmap which includes FR4/FR8 and ZR products.

The 400G CWDM8 transceiver further demonstrates the disruptive nature of Skorpios' heterogenous photonic integrated circuit (HPIC) technology platform:

Integration: Demonstrates the world's first heterogeneously integrated (III-V and Silicon) 400G Tx device with 8 lasers, 8 modulators, in a 3x5mm package

Demonstrates the world's first heterogeneously integrated (III-V and Silicon) 400G Tx device with 8 lasers, 8 modulators, in a 3x5mm package Scalability: The Tx device has two lasers implemented on each of 4 pieces of III-V material, demonstrating how the HPIC technology platform can easily scale to massively higher bandwidths

The Tx device has two lasers implemented on each of 4 pieces of III-V material, demonstrating how the HPIC technology platform can easily scale to massively higher bandwidths Bandwidth and Performance: Skorpios' HPIC III-V EAM modulators are capable of 50G NRZ and PAM4 based optical transmissions using the same architecture and are easily upgradeable to 100G per wavelength

Skorpios' HPIC III-V EAM modulators are capable of 50G NRZ and PAM4 based optical transmissions using the same architecture and are easily upgradeable to 100G per wavelength Platform Flexibility: Proves Skorpios has the technology platform capable of delivering highly integrated optical engines and modules to the market, including 400G CWDM8, 400G FR4, 400G ZR and more

Skorpios continues to make significant progress with its 100G CWDM4 QSFP28 module. The company has completed over 2,000 hours of successful reliability testing and is in system qualification with Tier 1 switch vendors. Skorpios is accepting purchase orders for its 100G product at differentiated pricing enabled by its unique technology platform.

Skorpios also provided an update to its new product roadmap which features 400G FR4, 800G FR4x2, 800G FR8, 400ZR and 800ZR products. The company plans to ship 400G FR4 modules in Q1 2020 and sample 800G FR8 modules in Q4 2020.

"Our 400G demo and shipment of our 100G product underscore the power, scalability and disruptive nature of Skorpios' HIPIC technology platform," said James Czilli, vice president of engineering.

About Skorpios Technologies

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

SOURCE Skorpios Technologies

Related Links

http://www.skorpiosinc.com

