Skorpios Technologies to Demonstrate 800Gb/s Technology at OFC 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a vertically integrated leader in heterogeneously integrated silicon photonics, will be exhibiting at the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) in San Diego March 8-10 in booth 5727. Come to our booth and learn about Skorpios' unique Tru-SiPh™ platform heterogeneously integrating lasers, modulators, and other components on a polarization insensitive silicon photonics platform. Skorpios will be demonstrating its new highly integrated 800Gb/s Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPICs). The Transmitter chip includes all optical elements necessary for 800Gb/s 2xFR4 module designs in an uncooled silicon device producible at scale.

The SKRP2035 HPIC (transmitter) and SKRP2025 HPIC (receiver) are available as devices or as multichip modules, SKRP 8901 ("Engine"), incorporating DSP and amplifier electronics along with the Tru-SiPh™ devices for simple implementation onto transceiver PCBs. The transmitter integrates 4 lasers, 8 EA Modulators, and 8 SOAs with 2 Multiplexers to make a single chip transmitter. The SKRP2035 delivers fiber-coupled PAM-4 OMA greater than +1dBm with 1.5Vpp EAM driver voltage and TDECQ less than 2.0dB. "The high level of integration for these parts really shows the power of the Tru-SiPh™ platform," said Dr. Glenn Li, CTO for Skorpios. "With over 28 active optical elements integrated into a device nearly the same size as our 100G CWDM product, we really see the scalability of Tru-SiPh™." Likewise, the SKRP2025 incorporates two tuning-free Demultiplexers with 8 high efficiency InP Photodiodes to provide higher SECQ sensitivity than defined by the IEEE 802.3 standard including typical fiber coupling loss.

Skorpios' Tru-SiPh™ Silicon Photonics platform allows wafer-scale integration of all active and passive optoelectronic components (lasers, electro-absorption modulators (EAM), semiconductor optical amplifiers (SOA) and photodiodes (PD) directly in silicon wafers. Simple, tuning-free mux and demux, polarization insensitive optics, and broadband optoelectronic devices make transceiver implementation simply a matter of attaching the HPIC devices or HPIC Engines on the customer's PCBs. The entire HPIC platform is natively hermetic, further reducing manufacturing costs and ensuring long-term reliability. With Skorpios' Tru-SiPh™ Platform, optoelectronics and optics are integrated, burned in, and tested at wafer scale. Come learn about how Tru-SiPh™ can solve problems in co-packaged optics, coherent optics and ZR module solutions.

"I'm really looking forward to demonstrating Skorpios' unique technology at OFC this year," said David Huff, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Skorpios. "This product is an outstanding demonstration of highly integrated heterogeneous silicon photonics possible with our platform."

About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

Press Contact:

David Huff

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Skorpios Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Skorpios Technologies, Inc.