SKOUT Cybersecurity Adds Professionals from Secureworks, Deloitte and Webroot To Accelerate Company Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SKOUT Cybersecurity welcomes Uday Banerjee, the former Senior Director of Managed Security Services at Secureworks, Peterson Gutierrez, the former Advisory Manager of Cyber Strategy & Risk for Deloitte, and Greg Luebke, a former Channel Account Manager at Webroot, to their team. Each cyber professional brings years of experience to SKOUT, which continues to work with MSPs to deliver cyber-as-a-service solutions to countless SMBs worldwide.

Mr. Banerjee brings over sixteen years of experience in information and network security from his time at Secureworks, where he developed and launched several successful cybersecurity solutions, including a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, and a Security Orchestration (SOAR) offering. As SKOUT's Vice President of Service Lifecycle, his initiatives and work will help improve SKOUT's existing security stack by improving automation and internal efficiency.

During his time at Deloitte, Mr. Gutierrez acted as a leader in the cyber risk space. His initiatives increased policy enforcement by 600%. His management expertise with threat detection, response and risk management will serve as an asset in his role as SKOUT's Vice President of Information Security.

Mr. Leubke is SKOUT's latest Channel Sales Executive. He has over 13 years of experience in sales and is arriving fresh off of a successful four year stint at Webroot.

"Each of these individuals will help us offer a better experience for our MSP partners," commented Aidan Kehoe, Founder and CEO of SKOUT Cybersecurity. "Our vision has always been to make cyber accessible to all. Uday, Peterson and Greg are great additions to help achieve that vision."

SKOUT's new employees come on the heels of a wealth of new opportunities for the company. SKOUT has seen a year of record growth in 2020, including an over 700 percent increase in the number of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) using its software platform, and climbing up 132 spots on the MSSP Top 250 list.

About SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

SKOUT makes cyber-as-a-service easy for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by offering one dashboard, one number to call, and one turnkey partner. SKOUT is trusted by MSPs all over the world and offers a systematic approach to lower the cost and complexity of delivering managed security services. SKOUT believes that all businesses should have access to protection from cybercrime, regardless of size.

