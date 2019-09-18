SKOUT CYBERSECURITY Announces $25M Funding Round by ClearSky Security Fund

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKOUT CYBERSECURITY, a cloud-native cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), delivered by managed services providers (MSPs), today announced it has raised $25M in a Series B funding round led by ClearSky.

"In today's era of hacking and online fraud small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are increasingly at risk," said Jay Leek, Managing Director of ClearSky. "As cybersecurity threats become more common for SMBs, SKOUT's solutions help organizations implement expert-level cybersecurity, regardless of resource constraints."

"Cybersecurity is a requirement for all companies, but not all companies have the resources or ability to build their own security team and infrastructure," said Aidan Kehoe, CEO and Co-Founder of SKOUT. "We are proud and excited to be working alongside a team that has seen great success in the cybersecurity industry and are confident that our focus on MSP partners will fuel this next phase of growth."

In 2018, SKOUT announced its acquisition by RSE Ventures, a private investment firm founded by Stephen M. Ross and Matt Higgins. This new round of funding will help accelerate the company's product development, sales, marketing, and recruitment efforts.

SKOUT collects information on customer devices, software, and infrastructure with sensors that can integrate with nearly any technology stack and work with nearly any device, SaaS, or IaaS. The sensors can also be used for a variety of monitoring purposes such as network, log, and endpoint monitoring, or can be configured and deployed to scan for vulnerabilities and detect intrusions.

SKOUT's platform monitors and protects organizations with cutting-edge analytics tools, reducing the cost and complexity of network security and making compliance with regulatory requirements simple.

In connection with the financing, ClearSky Managing Director Alex Weiss has joined SKOUT's board of directors.

RSE Ventures also participated in the funding round.

About SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

Based in New York, SKOUT provides a cloud-native data analytics platform that delivers effective and affordable cybersecurity solutions for small and mid-sized businesses ("SMBs"), delivered by managed services providers (MSPs). SKOUT's highly flexible technology architecture works regardless of where customer data resides, allowing MSPs to secure organizations of all sizes without the need for additional personnel. Its experienced team of highly trained analysts also works with customers to understand the evolving cyber threat landscape, and to assess and provide guidance on cyber-incident response procedures. SKOUT is committed to making cybersecurity accessible to all businesses. Find out more at https://getskout.com/.

About ClearSky

ClearSky is a venture capital/growth equity firm that has been operating since 2012 with offices in Florida, New York, Boston and San Francisco. ClearSky is currently investing through two funds: ClearSky Power & Technology and ClearSky Security. ClearSky Power & Technology invests in innovative companies providing technology and services to enterprise customers, with a special focus on the power sector. ClearSky Security invests in companies that offer transformative security solutions, with a special focus on cybersecurity, industrial security and critical infrastructure security.

